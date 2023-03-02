Barclays PLC (BCS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is 5.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BCS is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BCS is 3.93B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On March 02, 2023, BCS’s average trading volume was 4.54M shares.

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 8.46. but the company has seen a 1.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that M&A Is Slowing as Financing Costs Tick Higher

BCS’s Market Performance

Barclays PLC (BCS) has seen a 1.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.74% decline in the past month and a 10.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for BCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.16% for BCS stock, with a simple moving average of 7.77% for the last 200 days.

BCS Trading at -1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCS rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.79. In addition, Barclays PLC saw 8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Barclays PLC (BCS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.