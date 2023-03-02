Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 34.30. but the company has seen a -0.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/27/23 that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest investor in these 8 stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Right Now?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is $40.77, which is $6.65 above the current market price. The public float for BAC is 7.98B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAC on March 02, 2023 was 38.68M shares.

BAC’s Market Performance

BAC’s stock has seen a -0.44% decrease for the week, with a -3.29% drop in the past month and a -7.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for Bank of America Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.58% for BAC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BAC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BAC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $33 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAC reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for BAC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to BAC, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

BAC Trading at -0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.34. In addition, Bank of America Corporation saw 3.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from Koder Matthew M, who sale 105,054 shares at the price of $34.27 back on Feb 23. After this action, Koder Matthew M now owns 319,803 shares of Bank of America Corporation, valued at $3,600,411 using the latest closing price.

Koder Matthew M, the Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking of Bank of America Corporation, sale 214,745 shares at $35.91 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Koder Matthew M is holding 214,747 shares at $7,712,137 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of America Corporation stands at +23.82. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.