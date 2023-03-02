Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) has seen a -2.04% decrease in the past week, with a 11.11% gain in the past month, and a 60.08% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for ACLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.82% for ACLS stock, with a simple moving average of 63.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) Right Now?

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ACLS is at 1.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACLS is $145.33, which is $22.24 above the current market price. The public float for ACLS is 32.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.62% of that float. The average trading volume for ACLS on March 02, 2023 was 524.75K shares.

ACLS) stock’s latest price update

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS)’s stock price has decreased by -7.62 compared to its previous closing price of 132.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACLS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ACLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACLS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $150 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACLS reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $77. The rating they have provided for ACLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ACLS, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

ACLS Trading at 16.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLS fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.43. In addition, Axcelis Technologies Inc. saw 53.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLS starting from PUMA MARY G, who sale 24,797 shares at the price of $124.98 back on Feb 13. After this action, PUMA MARY G now owns 361,605 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc., valued at $3,099,064 using the latest closing price.

St Dennis Thomas, the Director of Axcelis Technologies Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $127.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that St Dennis Thomas is holding 10,625 shares at $1,524,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.08 for the present operating margin

+43.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axcelis Technologies Inc. stands at +19.90. Equity return is now at value 25.90, with 18.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.