AT&T Inc. (T) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.62.

The public float for T is 7.12B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of T on March 02, 2023 was 36.26M shares.

T) stock’s latest price update

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)’s stock price has decreased by -1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 18.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.72% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

T’s Market Performance

AT&T Inc. (T) has seen a -3.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.44% decline in the past month and a -0.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for T. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.86% for T stock, with a simple moving average of -0.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of T

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for T stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for T by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for T in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see T reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for T stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 19th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to T, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

T Trading at -2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought T to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, T fell by -3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.32. In addition, AT&T Inc. saw 1.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for T

Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AT&T Inc. (T) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.