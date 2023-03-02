AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 65.21. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that AstraZeneca Looks to New Drugs as Covid-Vaccine Demand Wanes

Is It Worth Investing in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) is 61.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AZN is 0.51.

The public float for AZN is 2.99B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On March 02, 2023, AZN’s average trading volume was 4.98M shares.

AZN’s Market Performance

AZN’s stock has seen a -3.83% decrease for the week, with a -0.84% drop in the past month and a -1.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for AstraZeneca PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.87% for AZN stock, with a simple moving average of 0.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AZN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AZN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $82 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

AZN Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.79. In addition, AstraZeneca PLC saw -4.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.