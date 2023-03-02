Assessing the Risk and Potential of Tuya Inc.’s (TUYA) Stock

The stock of Tuya Inc. (TUYA) has seen a -19.40% decrease in the past week, with a -32.00% drop in the past month, and a 79.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.31% for TUYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.35% for TUYA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TUYA is $2.15, which is $1.27 above the current market price. The public float for TUYA is 380.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.26% of that float. The average trading volume for TUYA on March 02, 2023 was 867.27K shares.

TUYA) stock’s latest price update

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA)’s stock price has decreased by -9.66 compared to its previous closing price of 2.07. However, the company has seen a -19.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUYA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TUYA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TUYA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7.20 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TUYA reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for TUYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TUYA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

TUYA Trading at -20.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.04%, as shares sank -32.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUYA fell by -19.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Tuya Inc. saw -2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.02 for the present operating margin

+42.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tuya Inc. stands at -58.07. The total capital return value is set at -29.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.84. Equity return is now at value -16.70, with -15.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tuya Inc. (TUYA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.92. Total debt to assets is 1.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tuya Inc. (TUYA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.