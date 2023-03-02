Assessing the Risk and Potential of Crown Castle Inc.’s (CCI) Stock

In the past week, CCI stock has gone down by -3.92%, with a monthly decline of -10.91% and a quarterly plunge of -6.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Crown Castle Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.30% for CCI stock, with a simple moving average of -16.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) is 33.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CCI is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is $155.44, which is $26.79 above the current market price. The public float for CCI is 430.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On March 02, 2023, CCI’s average trading volume was 2.06M shares.

CCI) stock’s latest price update

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.37 compared to its previous closing price of 130.75. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCI reach a price target of $152, previously predicting the price at $153. The rating they have provided for CCI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CCI, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

CCI Trading at -8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.67. In addition, Crown Castle Inc. saw -4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Stephens Kevin A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $123.50 back on Oct 24. After this action, Stephens Kevin A now owns 12,703 shares of Crown Castle Inc., valued at $247,000 using the latest closing price.

Thornton Matthew III, the Director of Crown Castle Inc., purchase 1,215 shares at $123.78 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Thornton Matthew III is holding 5,761 shares at $150,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.23 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Castle Inc. stands at +23.98. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.