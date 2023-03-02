Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.24 compared to its previous closing price of 10.85. However, the company has seen a -6.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is $27.13, which is $14.18 above the current market price. The public float for ASPN is 66.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASPN on March 02, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

ASPN’s Market Performance

ASPN stock saw an increase of -6.40% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.45% and a quarterly increase of -13.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.80% for Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.49% for ASPN stock, with a simple moving average of -16.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ASPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $20 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASPN reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for ASPN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to ASPN, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

ASPN Trading at -5.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPN fell by -6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.11. In addition, Aspen Aerogels Inc. saw -11.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPN starting from SWEETNAM JAMES E, who purchase 2,700 shares at the price of $11.30 back on Dec 06. After this action, SWEETNAM JAMES E now owns 6,195 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc., valued at $30,510 using the latest closing price.

Wood River Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Aspen Aerogels Inc., purchase 10,526,316 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Wood River Capital, LLC is holding 15,780,426 shares at $100,000,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.94 for the present operating margin

+2.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Aerogels Inc. stands at -45.87. Equity return is now at value -41.20, with -21.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.