Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) by analysts is $30.00, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for ARGO is 33.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.49% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of ARGO was 404.24K shares.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 29.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/22 that Ford Posts Loss as It Takes $2.7 Billion Charge on Argo Driverless-Venture

ARGO’s Market Performance

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) has experienced a -0.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.79% rise in the past month, and a 11.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for ARGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.66% for ARGO stock, with a simple moving average of 2.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARGO

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARGO reach a price target of $28.50, previously predicting the price at $45.50. The rating they have provided for ARGO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

ARGO Trading at 5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.43%, as shares surge +4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARGO fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.97. In addition, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. saw 12.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.39 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. stands at +0.31. Equity return is now at value -13.80, with -1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

To sum up, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.