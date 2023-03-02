Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.25x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) by analysts is $43.91, which is $26.0 above the current market price. The public float for RCUS is 51.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.66% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of RCUS was 1.20M shares.

RCUS) stock’s latest price update

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.34 compared to its previous closing price of 18.21. However, the company has experienced a -8.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RCUS’s Market Performance

RCUS’s stock has fallen by -8.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.06% and a quarterly drop of -39.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.27% for Arcus Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.73% for RCUS stock, with a simple moving average of -29.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCUS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for RCUS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RCUS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

RCUS Trading at -16.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -19.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS fell by -8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.75. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc. saw -15.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Jarrett Jennifer, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $23.52 back on Jan 27. After this action, Jarrett Jennifer now owns 414,946 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc., valued at $37,632 using the latest closing price.

Jarrett Jennifer, the Chief Operating Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc., sale 300 shares at $23.56 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Jarrett Jennifer is holding 416,546 shares at $7,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.17 for the present operating margin

+98.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stands at +13.80. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.