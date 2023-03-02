Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA)’s stock price has increased by 64.07 compared to its previous closing price of 8.60. but the company has seen a 29.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RKDA is also noteworthy at 0.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RKDA is $80.00, which is -$11.61 below than the current price. The public float for RKDA is 22.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. The average trading volume of RKDA on March 02, 2023 was 8.60K shares.

RKDA’s Market Performance

The stock of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) has seen a 29.35% increase in the past week, with a 35.83% rise in the past month, and a 5.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.94% for RKDA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.45% for RKDA stock, with a simple moving average of -45.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKDA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RKDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RKDA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2020.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Overweight” to RKDA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

RKDA Trading at 18.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares surge +19.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKDA rose by +18.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.2700. In addition, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. saw 30.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKDA starting from Schaefer Thomas J., who purchase 700 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Feb 01. After this action, Schaefer Thomas J. now owns 2,800 shares of Arcadia Biosciences Inc., valued at $161 using the latest closing price.

Haley Pamela, the Chief Financial Officer of Arcadia Biosciences Inc., purchase 700 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Haley Pamela is holding 5,088 shares at $490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-411.58 for the present operating margin

-28.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stands at -216.22. Equity return is now at value -72.10, with -53.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.