Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE)’s stock price has decreased by -15.04 compared to its previous closing price of 6.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) Right Now?

The public float for ARBE is 45.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. The average trading volume of ARBE on March 02, 2023 was 887.76K shares.

ARBE’s Market Performance

ARBE stock saw an increase of -0.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 70.40% and a quarterly increase of 44.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.59% for Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.63% for ARBE stock, with a simple moving average of 13.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARBE stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ARBE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARBE in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $14 based on the research report published on February 04th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARBE reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for ARBE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 08th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ARBE, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

ARBE Trading at 47.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.66%, as shares surge +66.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARBE fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.59. In addition, Arbe Robotics Ltd. saw 73.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1479.68 for the present operating margin

+35.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbe Robotics Ltd. stands at -2583.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.