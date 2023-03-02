Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is above average at 22.31x. The 36-month beta value for SCCO is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 7 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SCCO is $59.28, which is -$17.51 below than the current price. The public float for SCCO is 85.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.50% of that float. The average trading volume of SCCO on March 02, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

SCCO) stock’s latest price update

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO)’s stock price has increased by 3.34 compared to its previous closing price of 73.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SCCO’s Market Performance

SCCO’s stock has risen by 3.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.09% and a quarterly rise of 32.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Southern Copper Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.26% for SCCO stock, with a simple moving average of 34.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCCO reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for SCCO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to SCCO, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

SCCO Trading at 7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.51. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 26.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from ARIZTEGUI ANDREVE VICENTE, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $76.11 back on Feb 16. After this action, ARIZTEGUI ANDREVE VICENTE now owns 4,400 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $114,161 using the latest closing price.

VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA, the Chairman of the Board of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 200,000 shares at $74.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA is holding 374,966 shares at $14,987,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.15 for the present operating margin

+45.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at +26.26. Equity return is now at value 37.00, with 16.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.