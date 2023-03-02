Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is above average at 28.91x. The 36-month beta value for MKC is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MKC is $76.01, which is $6.64 above than the current price. The public float for MKC is 263.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.76% of that float. The average trading volume of MKC on March 02, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE: MKC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 72.97. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/08/22 that McCormick Issues Bland Outlook as Inflation Continues to Pinch

MKC’s Market Performance

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) has experienced a -3.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.47% drop in the past month, and a -13.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for MKC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.07% for MKC stock, with a simple moving average of -12.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKC stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for MKC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MKC in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $90 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MKC reach a price target of $94. The rating they have provided for MKC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

MKC Trading at -7.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKC fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.66. In addition, McCormick & Company Incorporated saw -12.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKC starting from MANGAN MICHAEL D, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Feb 17. After this action, MANGAN MICHAEL D now owns 38,137 shares of McCormick & Company Incorporated, valued at $375,000 using the latest closing price.

MANGAN MICHAEL D, the Director of McCormick & Company Incorporated, sale 5,000 shares at $82.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that MANGAN MICHAEL D is holding 38,137 shares at $410,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.42 for the present operating margin

+35.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for McCormick & Company Incorporated stands at +10.74. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In summary, McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.