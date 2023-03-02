Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) is above average at 3.14x. The 36-month beta value for LAZY is also noteworthy at 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LAZY is $16.50, which is $3.94 above than the current price. The public float for LAZY is 9.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.02% of that float. The average trading volume of LAZY on March 02, 2023 was 89.28K shares.

LAZY) stock’s latest price update

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY)’s stock price has increased by 2.53 compared to its previous closing price of 12.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LAZY’s Market Performance

LAZY’s stock has fallen by -1.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.38% and a quarterly drop of -8.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Lazydays Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.24% for LAZY stock, with a simple moving average of -9.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZY stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for LAZY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAZY in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $26 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the previous year 2021.

LAZY Trading at -0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZY fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.69. In addition, Lazydays Holdings Inc. saw 5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZY starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who purchase 31,514 shares at the price of $13.49 back on Dec 07. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 3,633,518 shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc., valued at $425,124 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the Director of Lazydays Holdings Inc., purchase 4,361 shares at $13.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 3,090,892 shares at $58,263 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.76 for the present operating margin

+23.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazydays Holdings Inc. stands at +5.00. Equity return is now at value 46.70, with 13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.