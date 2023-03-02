Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Archrock Inc. (AROC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) is above average at 39.78x. The 36-month beta value for AROC is also noteworthy at 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AROC is $13.67, which is $1.57 above than the current price. The public float for AROC is 134.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.02% of that float. The average trading volume of AROC on March 02, 2023 was 941.84K shares.

AROC) stock’s latest price update

Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC)’s stock price has increased by 0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 11.07. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AROC’s Market Performance

Archrock Inc. (AROC) has experienced a 13.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.87% rise in the past month, and a 33.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for AROC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.60% for AROC stock, with a simple moving average of 32.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AROC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AROC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AROC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AROC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $10 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to AROC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

AROC Trading at 18.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AROC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +12.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AROC rose by +13.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, Archrock Inc. saw 23.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AROC starting from Old Ocean Reserves, LP, who sale 617,612 shares at the price of $11.12 back on Feb 28. After this action, Old Ocean Reserves, LP now owns 15,555,014 shares of Archrock Inc., valued at $6,867,845 using the latest closing price.

Old Ocean Reserves, LP, the 10% Owner of Archrock Inc., sale 557,737 shares at $10.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Old Ocean Reserves, LP is holding 16,172,626 shares at $6,040,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AROC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.11 for the present operating margin

+30.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Archrock Inc. stands at +5.07. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Archrock Inc. (AROC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.