Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is above average at 83.89x. The 36-month beta value for AEHR is also noteworthy at 2.02.

The public float for AEHR is 25.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.54% of that float. The average trading volume of AEHR on March 02, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

AEHR) stock’s latest price update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR)’s stock price has increased by 7.92 compared to its previous closing price of 33.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

AEHR’s Market Performance

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has experienced a 12.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.98% rise in the past month, and a 39.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.79% for AEHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.28% for AEHR stock, with a simple moving average of 94.21% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 23.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares surge +2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +12.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +385.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.91. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 79.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from ROSATI MARIO M, who sale 98,083 shares at the price of $36.42 back on Feb 07. After this action, ROSATI MARIO M now owns 0 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $3,572,379 using the latest closing price.

RICHMOND DONALD P. II, the VP of Engineering of Aehr Test Systems, sale 30,043 shares at $35.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that RICHMOND DONALD P. II is holding 162,114 shares at $1,071,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +18.59. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 19.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.