An In-Depth Look at MiMedx Group Inc.’s (MDXG) Stock Performance

The stock of MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) has seen a -7.82% decrease in the past week, with a 11.90% gain in the past month, and a 35.88% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.57% for MDXG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.41% for MDXG stock, with a simple moving average of 20.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MDXG is 1.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) is $10.25, which is $6.07 above the current market price. The public float for MDXG is 108.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% of that float. On March 02, 2023, MDXG’s average trading volume was 542.66K shares.

MDXG) stock’s latest price update

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG)’s stock price has decreased by -12.99 compared to its previous closing price of 4.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.82% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDXG stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MDXG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDXG in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $7 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDXG reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for MDXG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MDXG, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

MDXG Trading at 13.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.79%, as shares surge +8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDXG fell by -7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.49. In addition, MiMedx Group Inc. saw 50.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDXG starting from Carlson Peter M, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Feb 23. After this action, Carlson Peter M now owns 546,206 shares of MiMedx Group Inc., valued at $85,416 using the latest closing price.

Hulse William Frank IV, the General Counsel and CAO of MiMedx Group Inc., sale 15,555 shares at $4.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Hulse William Frank IV is holding 349,361 shares at $70,477 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.93 for the present operating margin

+81.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for MiMedx Group Inc. stands at -3.98. Equity return is now at value 336.50, with -19.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.