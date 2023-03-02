An In-Depth Look at Celanese Corporation’s (CE) Stock Performance

In the past week, CE stock has gone up by 4.81%, with a monthly decline of -1.84% and a quarterly surge of 18.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for Celanese Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.60% for CE stock, with a simple moving average of 5.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is above average at 7.88x. The 36-month beta value for CE is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CE is $128.52, which is $4.58 above than the current price. The public float for CE is 108.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume of CE on March 02, 2023 was 985.32K shares.

CE) stock’s latest price update

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE)’s stock price has increased by 2.99 compared to its previous closing price of 116.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $125 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CE reach a price target of $116. The rating they have provided for CE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CE, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

CE Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE rose by +4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.26. In addition, Celanese Corporation saw 17.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.46 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corporation stands at +19.66. Equity return is now at value 42.20, with 13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Celanese Corporation (CE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.