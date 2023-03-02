America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): A Technical Analysis

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is $412.77, which is -$0.08 below the current market price. The public float for AMX is 3.13B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMX on March 02, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

AMX) stock’s latest price update

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX)’s stock price has increased by 2.14 compared to its previous closing price of 20.58. however, the company has experienced a 1.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMX’s Market Performance

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has seen a 1.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.61% decline in the past month and a 5.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for AMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.82% for AMX stock, with a simple moving average of 13.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AMX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMX reach a price target of $22.50, previously predicting the price at $20.40. The rating they have provided for AMX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to AMX, setting the target price at $20.40 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

AMX Trading at 5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.25. In addition, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. saw 15.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.83 for the present operating margin

+42.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +9.81. Equity return is now at value 53.50, with 12.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.