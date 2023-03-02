Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA)’s stock price has decreased by -11.49 compared to its previous closing price of 94.31. However, the company has seen a -8.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/01/21 that Ambarella Stock Rises Sharply on Earnings Beat and Analyst Price Boosts

Is It Worth Investing in Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) by analysts is $98.70, which is $14.01 above the current market price. The public float for AMBA is 36.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of AMBA was 539.36K shares.

AMBA’s Market Performance

The stock of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) has seen a -8.02% decrease in the past week, with a -3.87% drop in the past month, and a 18.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for AMBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.82% for AMBA stock, with a simple moving average of 11.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBA stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for AMBA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMBA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $95 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AMBA, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

AMBA Trading at -5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBA fell by -8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.28. In addition, Ambarella Inc. saw 1.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBA starting from Ju Chi-Hong, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $81.16 back on Dec 22. After this action, Ju Chi-Hong now owns 153,689 shares of Ambarella Inc., valued at $162,320 using the latest closing price.

Day Christopher, the VP, Marketing of Ambarella Inc., sale 2,452 shares at $81.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Day Christopher is holding 16,587 shares at $200,069 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.79 for the present operating margin

+61.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambarella Inc. stands at -7.96. Equity return is now at value -11.10, with -9.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.