Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is above average at 19.94x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 36 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GOOG is $124.72, which is $33.29 above than the current price. The public float for GOOG is 5.20B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume of GOOG on March 02, 2023 was 29.67M shares.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)’s stock price has increased by 0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 90.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/23 that Google Blocks News Results in Some Canadian Searches

GOOG’s Market Performance

GOOG’s stock has fallen by -1.41% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.60% and a quarterly drop of -5.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Alphabet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.65% for GOOG stock, with a simple moving average of -12.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GOOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOOG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $119 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOOG reach a price target of $134, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for GOOG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to GOOG, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

GOOG Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOG fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.49. In addition, Alphabet Inc. saw 2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOG starting from O’Toole Amie Thuener, who sale 637 shares at the price of $90.15 back on Mar 01. After this action, O’Toole Amie Thuener now owns 25,442 shares of Alphabet Inc., valued at $57,426 using the latest closing price.

MATHER ANN, the Director of Alphabet Inc., sale 380 shares at $90.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that MATHER ANN is holding 11,300 shares at $34,219 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.95 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphabet Inc. stands at +21.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.