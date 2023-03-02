Alkermes plc (ALKS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Alkermes plc (ALKS) has seen a -1.40% decrease in the past week, with a -4.90% drop in the past month, and a 14.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for ALKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.47% for ALKS stock, with a simple moving average of 4.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ALKS is at 0.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALKS is $33.20, which is $5.82 above the current market price. The public float for ALKS is 161.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.56% of that float. The average trading volume for ALKS on March 02, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

ALKS) stock’s latest price update

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS)’s stock price has increased by 2.39 compared to its previous closing price of 26.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ALKS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALKS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALKS reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for ALKS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALKS, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

ALKS Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKS fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.45. In addition, Alkermes plc saw 4.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKS starting from Daglio David Angelo Jr., who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $23.31 back on Nov 14. After this action, Daglio David Angelo Jr. now owns 80,000 shares of Alkermes plc, valued at $815,734 using the latest closing price.

Nichols Christian Todd, the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Alkermes plc, sale 7,474 shares at $28.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Nichols Christian Todd is holding 21,035 shares at $211,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.80 for the present operating margin

+76.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkermes plc stands at -14.24. Equity return is now at value -14.90, with -8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alkermes plc (ALKS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.