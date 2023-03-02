Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA)’s stock price has increased by 8.57 compared to its previous closing price of 0.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a 32.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AKBA is 0.88.

The average price predicted by analysts for AKBA is $1.63, which is $0.71 above the current price. The public float for AKBA is 181.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKBA on March 02, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

AKBA’s Market Performance

AKBA stock saw an increase of 32.23% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 51.47% and a quarterly increase of 264.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.45% for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.84% for AKBA stock, with a simple moving average of 108.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on March 31st of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to AKBA, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

AKBA Trading at 30.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.92%, as shares surge +44.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA rose by +31.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8784. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw 58.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Butler John P., who sale 38,632 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Feb 27. After this action, Butler John P. now owns 1,660,740 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $31,416 using the latest closing price.

Dahan Michel, the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 10,090 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Dahan Michel is holding 289,927 shares at $8,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-124.23 for the present operating margin

+27.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -132.43. Equity return is now at value -348.40, with -30.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.