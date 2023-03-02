Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD)’s stock price has decreased by -5.73 compared to its previous closing price of 0.91. However, the company has experienced a -11.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.55.

The public float for AFMD is 137.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFMD on March 02, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

AFMD’s Market Performance

The stock of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has seen a -11.37% decrease in the past week, with a -32.51% drop in the past month, and a -57.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.96% for AFMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.34% for AFMD stock, with a simple moving average of -60.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFMD reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for AFMD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

AFMD Trading at -24.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares sank -33.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD fell by -11.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0543. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw -30.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Equity return is now at value -48.20, with -33.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.