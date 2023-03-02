AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN)’s stock price has decreased by -12.93 compared to its previous closing price of 1.47. but the company has seen a -16.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) Right Now?

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AWIN is 40.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AWIN on March 02, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

AWIN’s Market Performance

AWIN’s stock has seen a -16.88% decrease for the week, with a -88.00% drop in the past month and a -87.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 33.39% for AERWINS Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -69.84% for AWIN stock, with a simple moving average of -86.63% for the last 200 days.

AWIN Trading at -83.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.28%, as shares sank -88.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWIN fell by -16.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.7410. In addition, AERWINS Technologies Inc. saw -87.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AWIN

Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.