AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has gone up by 4.97% for the week, with a 1.65% rise in the past month and a 6.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.33% for AER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.48% for AER stock, with a simple moving average of 25.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AER is at 2.01.

The average price suggested by analysts for AER is $74.00, which is $9.75 above the current market price. The public float for AER is 239.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume for AER on March 02, 2023 was 711.00K shares.

AER) stock’s latest price update

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER)’s stock price has increased by 1.81 compared to its previous closing price of 63.11. however, the company has experienced a 4.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/10/21 that GE to Wind Down GE Capital After Shedding Jet-Leasing Unit

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $80 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AER reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for AER stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to AER, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

AER Trading at 4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER rose by +5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.08. In addition, AerCap Holdings N.V. saw 10.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Equity return is now at value -7.30, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.