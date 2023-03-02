Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 323.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is above average at 32.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is $385.03, which is $65.39 above the current market price. The public float for ADBE is 457.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADBE on March 02, 2023 was 2.88M shares.

ADBE’s Market Performance

ADBE’s stock has seen a -7.27% decrease for the week, with a -11.02% drop in the past month and a -1.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for Adobe Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.04% for ADBE stock, with a simple moving average of -9.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADBE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ADBE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADBE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $350 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Hold” to ADBE, setting the target price at $354 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

ADBE Trading at -8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -12.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE fell by -7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $361.16. In addition, Adobe Inc. saw -3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADBE starting from Lewnes Ann, who sale 2,599 shares at the price of $400.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Lewnes Ann now owns 26,977 shares of Adobe Inc., valued at $1,039,600 using the latest closing price.

Belsky Scott, the EVP, CPO, Creative Cloud of Adobe Inc., sale 2,906 shares at $355.42 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Belsky Scott is holding 26,475 shares at $1,032,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADBE

Equity return is now at value 33.90, with 17.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.