Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) has gone up by 6.69% for the week, with a 12.29% rise in the past month and a 19.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.94% for GOLF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.60% for GOLF stock, with a simple moving average of 14.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) is 22.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOLF is 0.78.

The public float for GOLF is 31.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.32% of that float. On March 02, 2023, GOLF’s average trading volume was 336.16K shares.

GOLF) stock’s latest price update

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF)’s stock price has increased by 9.08 compared to its previous closing price of 48.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLF stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GOLF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLF in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $45 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOLF reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for GOLF stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 25th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to GOLF, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

GOLF Trading at 13.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLF rose by +6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.67. In addition, Acushnet Holdings Corp. saw 23.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOLF starting from FILA Holdings Corp., who sale 2,168,528 shares at the price of $46.11 back on Jan 23. After this action, FILA Holdings Corp. now owns 34,935,480 shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp., valued at $100,001,018 using the latest closing price.

Pelisek Steven Francis, the President-Titleist Golf Clubs of Acushnet Holdings Corp., sale 17,209 shares at $44.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Pelisek Steven Francis is holding 83,210 shares at $773,028 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLF

Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.