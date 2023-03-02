Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is above average at 39.46x. The 36-month beta value for ATVI is also noteworthy at 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ATVI is $91.43, which is $15.87 above than the current price. The public float for ATVI is 775.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. The average trading volume of ATVI on March 02, 2023 was 6.54M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ATVI) stock’s latest price update

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 76.25. However, the company has experienced a -1.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/19/23 that Videogame Makers Are Hitting Reset

ATVI’s Market Performance

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) has seen a -1.82% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.32% decline in the past month and a 1.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for ATVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.60% for ATVI stock, with a simple moving average of -0.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATVI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ATVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATVI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $90 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATVI reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for ATVI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

ATVI Trading at -0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares sank -1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATVI fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.14. In addition, Activision Blizzard Inc. saw -1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATVI starting from Alegre Daniel, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $78.16 back on Sep 09. After this action, Alegre Daniel now owns 176,690 shares of Activision Blizzard Inc., valued at $781,617 using the latest closing price.

ZERZA ARMIN, the Chief Financial Officer of Activision Blizzard Inc., sale 10,174 shares at $80.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that ZERZA ARMIN is holding 186,117 shares at $816,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.86 for the present operating margin

+70.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Activision Blizzard Inc. stands at +20.24. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.