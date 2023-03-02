Accolade Inc.’s (ACCD) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ACCD stock has gone up by 8.40%, with a monthly gain of 11.82% and a quarterly surge of 57.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.27% for Accolade Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.90% for ACCD stock, with a simple moving average of 28.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Accolade Inc. (ACCD) by analysts is $13.19, which is $0.8 above the current market price. The public float for ACCD is 68.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.59% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of ACCD was 721.64K shares.

ACCD) stock’s latest price update

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD)’s stock price has increased by 11.52 compared to its previous closing price of 11.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/01/22 that Accolade Stock Had a Rough Year. Why It Is Rebounding.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACCD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ACCD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACCD reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ACCD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ACCD, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

ACCD Trading at 24.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD rose by +8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.85. In addition, Accolade Inc. saw 59.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCD starting from SINGH RAJEEV, who sale 282 shares at the price of $11.95 back on Feb 17. After this action, SINGH RAJEEV now owns 154,516 shares of Accolade Inc., valued at $3,369 using the latest closing price.

Cavanaugh Robert N, the President of Accolade Inc., sale 180 shares at $11.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Cavanaugh Robert N is holding 145,126 shares at $2,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.94 for the present operating margin

+31.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accolade Inc. stands at -39.71. Equity return is now at value -77.90, with -45.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.