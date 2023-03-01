Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has gone down by -3.17% for the week, with a -5.61% drop in the past month and a 16.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.64% for YUMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.77% for YUMC stock, with a simple moving average of 16.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is above average at 56.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is $70.13, which is $8.13 above the current market price. The public float for YUMC is 404.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YUMC on March 01, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

YUMC) stock’s latest price update

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 59.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Deal Nears to Allow Audit Inspection of U.S.-Listed Chinese Companies

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

The stock of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has gone down by -3.17% for the week, with a -5.61% drop in the past month and a 16.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.64% for YUMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.77% for YUMC stock, with a simple moving average of 16.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to YUMC, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

YUMC Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.27. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc. saw 7.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Wat Joey, who sale 12,018 shares at the price of $62.02 back on Feb 22. After this action, Wat Joey now owns 261,905 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc., valued at $745,374 using the latest closing price.

Huang Johnson, the Chief Customer Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc., sale 6,317 shares at $55.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Huang Johnson is holding 45,698 shares at $347,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.