YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI)’s stock price has increased by 0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 38.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Yeti Stock Sinks as Forecast Disappoints, Recalls Hit Sales

Is It Worth Investing in YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) Right Now?

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YETI is 2.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for YETI is $48.46, which is $10.15 above the current price. The public float for YETI is 85.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YETI on March 01, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

YETI’s Market Performance

YETI’s stock has seen a -1.42% decrease for the week, with a -12.68% drop in the past month and a -4.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for YETI Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.87% for YETI stock, with a simple moving average of -5.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YETI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YETI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for YETI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YETI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $43 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YETI reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for YETI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to YETI, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

YETI Trading at -8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares sank -10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.53. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc. saw -5.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.00 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc. stands at +5.62. Equity return is now at value 39.30, with 19.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.