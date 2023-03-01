Xylem Inc. (XYL) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, XYL stock has gone down by -0.61%, with a monthly gain of 0.22% and a quarterly plunge of -9.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Xylem Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.33% for XYL stock, with a simple moving average of 6.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) Right Now?

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 52.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Xylem Inc. (XYL) by analysts is $115.20, which is $15.13 above the current market price. The public float for XYL is 178.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.73% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of XYL was 1.42M shares.

XYL) stock’s latest price update

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL)’s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 102.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/01/23 that Xylem Is a Water Stock to Buy Now

Analysts’ Opinion of XYL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XYL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for XYL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XYL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $124 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to XYL, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

XYL Trading at -4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.18. In addition, Xylem Inc. saw -7.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from Yarkadas Hayati, who sale 2,083 shares at the price of $106.94 back on Feb 15. After this action, Yarkadas Hayati now owns 7,473 shares of Xylem Inc., valued at $222,756 using the latest closing price.

Pine Matthew Francis, the Senior Vice President of Xylem Inc., sale 11,870 shares at $107.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Pine Matthew Francis is holding 22,819 shares at $1,271,537 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Xylem Inc. (XYL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.