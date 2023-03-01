Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) by analysts is $16.50, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for XHR is 113.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of XHR was 655.88K shares.

XHR) stock’s latest price update

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.36 compared to its previous closing price of 14.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XHR’s Market Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) has seen a 1.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.94% decline in the past month and a -7.51% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for XHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.01% for XHR stock, with a simple moving average of -9.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XHR

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XHR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for XHR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to XHR, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

XHR Trading at 0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XHR rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.45. In addition, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw 6.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XHR starting from BLOOM BARRY A N, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $19.09 back on Jun 07. After this action, BLOOM BARRY A N now owns 217,741 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $477,202 using the latest closing price.

BLOOM BARRY A N, the of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $19.09 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that BLOOM BARRY A N is holding 242,741 shares at $477,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.20 for the present operating margin

-0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at -23.29. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.