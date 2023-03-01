WW International Inc. (WW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW)’s stock price has decreased by -1.88 compared to its previous closing price of 3.73. However, the company has experienced a -7.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/30/22 that WW International Says Chief Financial Officer to Depart

Is It Worth Investing in WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WW is 53.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WW on March 01, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

WW’s Market Performance

WW’s stock has seen a -7.11% decrease for the week, with a -25.76% drop in the past month and a -11.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.48% for WW International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.13% for WW stock, with a simple moving average of -30.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WW stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for WW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WW in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on January 20th of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WW reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for WW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to WW, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

WW Trading at -13.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -20.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WW fell by -7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, WW International Inc. saw -5.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW starting from Stark Heather, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.85 back on Dec 02. After this action, Stark Heather now owns 13,302 shares of WW International Inc., valued at $38,500 using the latest closing price.

Sistani Sima, the Chief Executive Officer of WW International Inc., purchase 63,935 shares at $3.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Sistani Sima is holding 63,935 shares at $249,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.01 for the present operating margin

+61.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for WW International Inc. stands at +5.52. Equity return is now at value 37.40, with -14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WW International Inc. (WW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.