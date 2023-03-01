World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Stock Showcases -3.69% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) has gone down by -2.82% for the week, with a -0.74% drop in the past month and a 4.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.34% for WWE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.69% for WWE stock, with a simple moving average of 15.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Right Now?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WWE is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WWE is $99.00, which is $13.5 above the current price. The public float for WWE is 43.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WWE on March 01, 2023 was 972.59K shares.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.34 compared to its previous closing price of 86.01. however, the company has experienced a -2.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/19/23 that WWE’s McMahon Settles With Ex-Wrestling Referee Who Accused Him of Rape

Analysts’ Opinion of WWE

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WWE reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for WWE stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to WWE, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

WWE Trading at 1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWE fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.17. In addition, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. saw 22.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWE starting from DUNN KEVIN, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $66.70 back on May 27. After this action, DUNN KEVIN now owns 271,171 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,000,500 using the latest closing price.

Blum Bradley, the EVP, Operations of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., sale 9,800 shares at $60.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Blum Bradley is holding 30,737 shares at $589,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.20 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stands at +15.14. Equity return is now at value 42.60, with 15.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.