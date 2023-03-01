What Recent Market Trends Mean for NatWest Group plc’s (NWG) Stock

The stock of NatWest Group plc (NWG) has gone up by 3.06% for the week, with a -8.53% drop in the past month and a 13.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.34% for NWG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.89% for NWG stock, with a simple moving average of 16.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) is above average at 8.13x. The 36-month beta value for NWG is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NWG is $8.90, which is $2.29 above than the current price. The public float for NWG is 2.40B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume of NWG on March 01, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

NWG) stock’s latest price update

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG)’s stock price has increased by 1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 7.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that NatWest Pleads Guilty to Manipulating Treasury Markets

NWG Trading at 0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares sank -8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWG rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.33. In addition, NatWest Group plc saw 9.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NatWest Group plc stands at +21.25. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.59. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on NatWest Group plc (NWG), the company’s capital structure generated 292.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.55. Total debt to assets is 14.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In summary, NatWest Group plc (NWG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.