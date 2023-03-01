What Recent Market Trends Mean for Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) Stock

In the past week, BILL stock has gone down by -6.87%, with a monthly decline of -29.42% and a quarterly plunge of -30.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.66% for Bill.com Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.87% for BILL stock, with a simple moving average of -31.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Right Now?

The public float for BILL is 101.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.99% of that float. On March 01, 2023, BILL’s average trading volume was 2.43M shares.

BILL) stock’s latest price update

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 85.06. However, the company has experienced a -6.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Bill.com Stock Sinks After a Big Earnings Beat. Customer Spending Is a Problem.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $110 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BILL, setting the target price at $128 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

BILL Trading at -18.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -25.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL fell by -6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.98. In addition, Bill.com Holdings Inc. saw -22.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Aji Rajesh A., who sale 847 shares at the price of $99.00 back on Feb 15. After this action, Aji Rajesh A. now owns 0 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc., valued at $83,853 using the latest closing price.

Aji Rajesh A., the CLO & CCO of Bill.com Holdings Inc., sale 160 shares at $94.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Aji Rajesh A. is holding 847 shares at $15,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.