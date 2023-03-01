What Recent Market Trends Mean for Aptiv PLC’s (APTV) Stock

In the past week, APTV stock has gone down by -0.02%, with a monthly gain of 5.15% and a quarterly surge of 9.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Aptiv PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.03% for APTV stock, with a simple moving average of 18.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Right Now?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aptiv PLC (APTV) is $137.90, which is $16.82 above the current market price. The public float for APTV is 269.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APTV on March 01, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

APTV) stock’s latest price update

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.01 compared to its previous closing price of 116.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Key Car-Part Supplier Slashes Earnings Forecast

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APTV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APTV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $150 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to APTV, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

APTV Trading at 10.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.57. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw 24.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from CLARK KEVIN P, who sale 6,665 shares at the price of $115.54 back on Feb 23. After this action, CLARK KEVIN P now owns 539,242 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $770,062 using the latest closing price.

CLARK KEVIN P, the Chairman and CEO of Aptiv PLC, sale 6,665 shares at $115.82 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that CLARK KEVIN P is holding 545,907 shares at $771,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+14.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at +3.40. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aptiv PLC (APTV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.