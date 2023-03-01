WestRock Company’s (WRK) Stock: A -6.28% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of WestRock Company (WRK) has gone up by 1.45% for the week, with a -17.41% drop in the past month and a -16.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.57% for WRK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.28% for WRK stock, with a simple moving average of -17.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) Right Now?

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WRK is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for WRK is $38.44, which is $7.38 above the current price. The public float for WRK is 251.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WRK on March 01, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

WRK) stock’s latest price update

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 31.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported 7 hours ago that The S&P 500’s Best 5 and Worst 5 Stocks in February

Analysts’ Opinion of WRK

The stock of WestRock Company (WRK) has gone up by 1.45% for the week, with a -17.41% drop in the past month and a -16.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.57% for WRK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.28% for WRK stock, with a simple moving average of -17.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRK

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRK reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for WRK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to WRK, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

WRK Trading at -10.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -16.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRK rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.20. In addition, WestRock Company saw -10.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRK starting from RUSSELL CURREY M, who sale 55,000 shares at the price of $36.51 back on Dec 12. After this action, RUSSELL CURREY M now owns 245,271 shares of WestRock Company, valued at $2,007,830 using the latest closing price.

O’Neal John L, the President, Global Paper of WestRock Company, sale 5,173 shares at $42.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that O’Neal John L is holding 46,305 shares at $220,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.94 for the present operating margin

+17.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for WestRock Company stands at +4.44. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WestRock Company (WRK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.