Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WES is 2.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WES is 384.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WES on March 01, 2023 was 952.01K shares.

WES stock's latest price update

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES)’s stock price has decreased by -0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 26.25. but the company has seen a -5.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WES’s Market Performance

WES’s stock has fallen by -5.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.77% and a quarterly drop of -3.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Western Midstream Partners LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.34% for WES stock, with a simple moving average of -2.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WES stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WES in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WES, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

WES Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES fell by -5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.40. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw -3.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WES starting from OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $25.25 back on Jul 21. After this action, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ now owns 190,281,578 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP, valued at $252,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.63 for the present operating margin

+49.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Midstream Partners LP stands at +36.58. Equity return is now at value 39.20, with 10.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.