Weibo Corporation (WB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB)’s stock price has increased by 0.49 compared to its previous closing price of 20.58. but the company has seen a -1.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/21 that Chinese Social-Media Giant Weibo Drops in Hong Kong Market Debut

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Right Now?

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WB is 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WB is $23.59, which is $3.06 above the current price. The public float for WB is 139.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WB on March 01, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

WB’s Market Performance

The stock of Weibo Corporation (WB) has seen a -1.80% decrease in the past week, with a -14.93% drop in the past month, and a 56.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for WB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.75% for WB stock, with a simple moving average of 9.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WB

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WB reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to WB, setting the target price at $37.50 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

WB Trading at -2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.55. In addition, Weibo Corporation saw 8.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.90 for the present operating margin

+82.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weibo Corporation stands at +18.98. The total capital return value is set at 12.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.21. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Weibo Corporation (WB), the company’s capital structure generated 69.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.98. Total debt to assets is 33.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.12.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weibo Corporation (WB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.