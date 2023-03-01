Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 1.67% gain in the past month, and a 88.82% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.44% for WDH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.26% for WDH stock, with a simple moving average of 74.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is above average at 20.27x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) is $18.67, which is -$0.52 below the current market price. The public float for WDH is 306.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WDH on March 01, 2023 was 753.83K shares.

WDH) stock’s latest price update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH)’s stock price has increased by 1.33 compared to its previous closing price of 3.00.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WDH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WDH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.10 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDH reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for WDH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

WDH Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDH rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Waterdrop Inc. saw -8.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WDH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.11 for the present operating margin

+67.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waterdrop Inc. stands at -49.10. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.