W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) is above average at 27.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is $86.67, which is $5.28 above the current market price. The public float for WPC is 205.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WPC on March 01, 2023 was 927.14K shares.

WPC) stock’s latest price update

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 81.71. However, the company has seen a -1.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WPC’s Market Performance

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) has seen a -1.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.13% decline in the past month and a 0.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for WPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.72% for WPC stock, with a simple moving average of 0.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for WPC by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for WPC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $88 based on the research report published on June 28th of the previous year 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to WPC, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

WPC Trading at -1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPC fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.25. In addition, W. P. Carey Inc. saw 3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPC starting from Zander Brian H, who sale 200 shares at the price of $84.14 back on Feb 17. After this action, Zander Brian H now owns 4,266 shares of W. P. Carey Inc., valued at $16,812 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.22 for the present operating margin

+55.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for W. P. Carey Inc. stands at +40.51. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.