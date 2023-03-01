Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 0.61. However, the company has seen a -18.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VVOS is $2.25, which is $1.64 above the current price. The public float for VVOS is 18.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VVOS on March 01, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

VVOS’s Market Performance

VVOS stock saw a decrease of -18.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -50.16% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.25% for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.68% for VVOS stock, with a simple moving average of -42.58% for the last 200 days.

VVOS Trading at -39.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.64%, as shares sank -41.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVOS fell by -14.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8944. In addition, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. saw 51.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVOS starting from Huntsman Ronald Kirk, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Dec 23. After this action, Huntsman Ronald Kirk now owns 47,500 shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Huntsman Ronald Kirk, the Chief Executive Officer of Vivos Therapeutics Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $1.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Huntsman Ronald Kirk is holding 27,500 shares at $7,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.32 for the present operating margin

+70.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stands at -120.15. Equity return is now at value -141.10, with -94.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.