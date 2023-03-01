VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR)’s stock price has increased by 36.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 27.35% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VVPR is also noteworthy at 4.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for VVPR is $5.00, The public float for VVPR is 11.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume of VVPR on March 01, 2023 was 556.01K shares.

VVPR’s Market Performance

The stock of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has seen a 27.35% increase in the past week, with a -7.63% drop in the past month, and a 71.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.04% for VVPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.53% for VVPR stock, with a simple moving average of -28.28% for the last 200 days.

VVPR Trading at 39.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.11%, as shares sank -13.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVPR rose by +27.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6239. In addition, VivoPower International PLC saw 151.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VVPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.43 for the present operating margin

-6.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for VivoPower International PLC stands at -93.30. Equity return is now at value -62.50, with -28.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In summary, VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.