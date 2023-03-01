Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) by analysts is $12.00, which is -$0.64 below the current market price. The public float for VVNT is 196.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.50% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of VVNT was 2.32M shares.

VVNT) stock’s latest price update

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.26 compared to its previous closing price of 11.50. however, the company has experienced a -0.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/06/22 that NRG Energy to Buy Vivint Smart Home for $2.8 Billion

VVNT’s Market Performance

VVNT’s stock has fallen by -0.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.94% and a quarterly rise of 29.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.13% for Vivint Smart Home Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.71% for VVNT stock, with a simple moving average of 44.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVNT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VVNT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for VVNT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $11 based on the research report published on January 06th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VVNT reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for VVNT stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on December 14th, 2021.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to VVNT, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

VVNT Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVNT fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.76. In addition, Vivint Smart Home Inc. saw -5.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VVNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.43 for the present operating margin

+33.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivint Smart Home Inc. stands at -20.65. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with -4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.