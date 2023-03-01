Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) Stock Observes -17.66% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) has gone down by -7.82% for the week, with a -7.50% drop in the past month and a -17.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.56% for VIRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.30% for VIRT stock, with a simple moving average of -17.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) Right Now?

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) is $21.38, which is $2.91 above the current market price. The public float for VIRT is 96.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIRT on March 01, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

VIRT) stock’s latest price update

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.70 compared to its previous closing price of 18.89. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/06/22 that SEC Closes In on Rules That Could Shift Stock Market

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VIRT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VIRT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $22.50 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIRT reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for VIRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

VIRT Trading at -8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRT fell by -7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.55. In addition, Virtu Financial Inc. saw -9.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRT starting from Minieri Joanne, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $22.63 back on Nov 07. After this action, Minieri Joanne now owns 16,187 shares of Virtu Financial Inc., valued at $90,512 using the latest closing price.

Minieri Joanne, the Director of Virtu Financial Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $23.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Minieri Joanne is holding 12,187 shares at $93,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.18 for the present operating margin

+41.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virtu Financial Inc. stands at +12.35. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.