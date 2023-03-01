Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK)’s stock price has increased by 5.08 compared to its previous closing price of 171.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/31/22 that Verisk to Sell Energy-Analytics Unit

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) Right Now?

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VRSK is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VRSK is $193.70, which is $13.93 above the current price. The public float for VRSK is 154.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRSK on March 01, 2023 was 909.75K shares.

VRSK’s Market Performance

VRSK’s stock has seen a 3.04% increase for the week, with a 0.22% rise in the past month and a 1.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for Verisk Analytics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.49% for VRSK stock, with a simple moving average of 0.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRSK reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for VRSK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to VRSK, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

VRSK Trading at 0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.16. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc. saw 1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Beckles Kathy Card, who sale 107 shares at the price of $181.95 back on Jan 18. After this action, Beckles Kathy Card now owns 7,462 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc., valued at $19,469 using the latest closing price.

WRIGHT DAVID B, the Director of Verisk Analytics Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $182.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that WRIGHT DAVID B is holding 9,710 shares at $731,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.93 for the present operating margin

+51.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc. stands at +22.22. Equity return is now at value 42.20, with 13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.